Here's the latest Argus column by Torfaen MP Nick Thomas-Symonds:

IT WAS a pleasure to attend the virtual National Parliamentary Prayer Breakfast last Friday. In doing so, I helped mark the huge contribution of churches in Torfaen during the pandemic.

The work of our local churches and their congregations has been remarkable. I’ve volunteered at Noddfa Church in their food bank alongside John and Harriet and have seen at first hand the difference they’ve made. I know that is just one example of the contribution of local churches in their communities, helping those in need or looking out for others who’ve struggled in these difficult times.

Of course, it’s not just churches showing the way locally – community centres and other charities have been fantastic too. Torfaen Council have helped supply more than 10 centres up and down the valley, and our Community Councils have played a huge part as well. In our communities, we don’t stand by while others struggle - we come together and help each other out.

Thank you to everyone who has played a part in that, through donating or volunteering in your spare time, and thank you to The South Wales Argus for raising the profile of the work being done, so that people know they’re not alone.

Another highlight of my month was being shown around the redeveloped Ray Prosser Stand at Pontypool RFC by CEO Ben Jeffreys. What a transformation! I look forward to the return of home games at Pontypool Park, where the team and their supporters now have a facility to match the wonderful setting and successful team.

Of course, it’s not just Pooler showing the way on the sporting front locally. Thank you to all the local clubs helping people get out and about and active after the year we’ve all had. It has been particularly good to see local children outside and enjoying sport again. Physical activity is vital not only for good health but also for mental wellbeing too, so thank you for everything done by local volunteers at our clubs.

Lastly, I want to pay tribute again to my friend and colleague Jo Cox, who we lost five years ago this month. Jo was a remarkable force for good and for change in our world, and her murder shocked us all deeply. My thoughts are with Jo’s family, who have done so much to keep her flame alive through the Jo Cox Foundation, and to remind us constantly that whatever our differences in society, there is more than unites us than that which divides us.