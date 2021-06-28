MORE than £50,000 has been claimed by motorists in Gwent to cover damage caused to cars by potholes.

New research has revealed just how much potholes really rile motorists across the country, with nearly two thirds of drivers (63 per cent) believing the roads in their area are in poor or very poor condition.

In fact, more than three quarters (76 percent) think road conditions are worsening, with 70 per cent agreeing councils should commit more resources to fixing potholes.

The study of more than 2,000 motorists by webuyanycar.com found more than half (54 per cent) admitted to having had their car damaged as a result of a pothole and a huge 73 per cent know someone who has.

While 75 per cent of drivers have no idea how to submit a claim from their local council for compensation, with just three per cent having successfully done so.

A Freedom Of Information request carried out by webuyanycar.com found that more than £16 million of taxpayers’ money has been paid to drivers for compensation of damage or injury caused by 2.48 million reported potholes between 2018 and 2020.

Across Wales, Flintshire Council paid out £141,739 in compensation from 2018 to 2020, 367 per cent more than the average in Wales, per thousand inhabitants, Blaenau Gwent County Borough paid out just £612 - 96 per cent less than the region’s average.

Also coming in above the Welsh average was Monmouthshire Council which paid out £20,969 – 14 per cent more than the average.

While Torfaen County Borough Council (£11,485), Caerphilly County Borough Council (£18,500) and Newport City Council (£5,956), all came in below the national average.

The survey revealed drivers find potholes to be one of the biggest annoyances while on the road, with almost 40 per cent agreeing they are worse than a driver carrying on when you have right of way.

A further 38 per cent said hitting a pothole was more inconvenient than getting stuck behind a slow driver or middle lane driver, while 34 per cent would rather sit in a traffic jam than drive over a pothole.

Richard Evans, head of technical services at webuyanycar.com said: “It’s hardly shocking that two thirds of people find potholes to be a major issue but it is surprising to learn that 40 percent of drivers admit to avoiding routes they know are prone to them.

“While we might not be able to repair the potholes in your area, we can certainly help you sell your car safely and hassle-free, with a valuation in less than 60 seconds and even sell to us the same day.”