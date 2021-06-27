POLICE have closed a road following a crash.
The A4042 has been shut in both directions near the Goytre Arms.
A crash has closed the road and emergency services are at the scene.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area where possible.
READ MORE:
- One area of Gwent still posting second lowest coronavirus case rate in Wales
- Two year groups at Monmouthshire high school isolating after coronavirus cases
- In the Dock: Look who’s just been in court from across Gwent
A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "Road is closed in both directions A4042 Goytre near to the Goytre Arms due to a road traffic accident.
"Please avoid the area where possible."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.