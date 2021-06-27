POLICE have closed a road following a crash.

The A4042 has been shut in both directions near the Goytre Arms.

A crash has closed the road and emergency services are at the scene.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area where possible.

A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "Road is closed in both directions A4042 Goytre near to the Goytre Arms due to a road traffic accident.

"Please avoid the area where possible."