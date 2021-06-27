TEN years ago a special ceremony was held at Beachley near Chepstow to celebrate the opening of a £250,000 state-of-the art lifeboat centre.
The building at Severn Area Rescue Association’s Lifeboat and Rescue Station at Beachley was built to house three lifeboats, as well as a state-of-the-art control room, a custom drying room for crew’s storm suits, life jackets and other equipment and a modern training and conference room.
Ten mayors and lord mayors representing the towns and counties served by the station attended a ribbon cutting ceremony.
We've been through our archive and have found these pictures of the event.
SARA 1 and SARA 3 go through their paces on the River Severn at a ceremony launch for SARA lifeboat station anex in Beachley in Chepstow
Watching SARA 1 being launched from the SARA lifeboat station annex at Beachley
At the ceremony launch for SARA lifeboat station annex in Chepstow were a multitude of former and current mayors
Admiring SARA 1 at the lifeboat station annex at Beachley is two-year-old Lyall Hope of Sedbury
The Beachley station SARA crew taking the rescue lifeboats down to the Severn
Helping launch SARA 3 from the station annex at Beachley was station trainer Mark Carwardine
