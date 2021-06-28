TODAY we reach the letter H in our trip through the alphabet.

We are always amazed what our camera club members submit for our themed page.

This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook. More than 4,400 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

Hogweed: Picture by Rhiann Young

Cute: Holding hands. Picture: Samantha Hawkins

Hatching: Picture by Roslynne Eaton

Halo: Around the sun. Picture taken in Rogerstone by Racheal O'Leary

High speed: Trains rush through the station. Picture: Roger Fuller

Helping hand: Picture by Ian Agland

Heron: Picture by Andrew Rees

Hillsides: Picture by Jason Owen Gray

Hover: Picture by Sharon Smith

Houses: Picture by David Barnes