TODAY we reach the letter H in our trip through the alphabet.
We are always amazed what our camera club members submit for our themed page.
This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook. More than 4,400 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
Hogweed: Picture by Rhiann Young
Cute: Holding hands. Picture: Samantha Hawkins
Hatching: Picture by Roslynne Eaton
MORE NEWS:
- Robber jailed after she ‘traumatised’ elderly man
- Ponthir landlord opens log cabin shop in pub car park
- The 5 dogs looking for forever homes at Many Tears Animal Rescue
Halo: Around the sun. Picture taken in Rogerstone by Racheal O'Leary
High speed: Trains rush through the station. Picture: Roger Fuller
Helping hand: Picture by Ian Agland
Heron: Picture by Andrew Rees
Hillsides: Picture by Jason Owen Gray
Hover: Picture by Sharon Smith
Houses: Picture by David Barnes
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.