GWENT Police has teamed up with charity Kidscape to help prevent and tackle bullying.

Anti-bullying charity Kidscape provide practical support, training, and advice to challenge bullying and protect children.

They will be working with Gwent Police's youth engagement team - Nxt Gen - to deliver training to adults and children to recognise and respond to bullying behaviours. The Nxt Gen team this year became the first Welsh police force to receive the Welsh Government Bronze Award for Youth Work.

The Kidscape team will be delivering the charity’s ZAP programme - workshops around bullying awareness, assertiveness and resilience - to children across Gwent.

Gwent Police's heddlu bach (mini police) will also help to spread the anti-bullying message they learn during their training to their peers.

The youth engagement team will also be taking part in the community leader programme. This will include training on understanding the impact of bullying on young lives, identifying the signs and how best to support children and families.

Chief executive of Kidscape, Lauren Seager-Smith, said: “We are delighted to be working with Gwent Police on an initiative to empower children to challenge all forms of bullying and build a safe and inclusive community.

"Over the next year we will work together to deliver Kidscape community leader training to adults and young adults, empowering the Gwent community to recognise and respond to bullying behaviour - wherever it happens.

“We will also look for further opportunities through - the Heddlu Bach and Gwent Police cadets - to encourage and support youth participation in bullying prevention. Our partnership will allow us to work together to share information and advice for children and families.”

Chief Inspector Amanda Thomas, from Gwent Police, added: “Our Nxt Gen officers are committed to helping young people in Gwent. By working with Kidscape we aim to not only tackle bullying but to help raise awareness of the types of bullying that most commonly occur and promoting how to report bullying safely and without stigma.

“This past year has been a really difficult time for our communities in particular for our young people. I want to let young people know that there is a whole range of support out there for anyone who is being bullied or knows someone who is.

“By working together, we can make a difference to the lives of young people in our communities.”