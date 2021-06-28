A NUMBER of people have been convicted in court on offences relating to knives since the start of 2021.

Here we look at those who have been convicted who live in Gwent or the offences took place in Gwent.

Philip Royal, 52, of Collingwood Avenue, Newport, pleaded guilty to stealing two knife blocks from Dunelm in Newport.

The offence happened on Sunday, December 13, and he pleaded guilty to the £140 theft on Thursday, January 28. He was given a 14-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £128 and £85 costs.

Joshua David Baker, 24, of Cobb Crescent, Caldicot, was found guilty of being in possession of a Stanley knife in Newport Road, Caldicot.

The offence happened on Saturday, December 12, and he appeared in court on Tuesday, January 5. He was fined £320, ordered to pay £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs. The Stanley knife was destroyed.

Keiron Dean Raybould, 18, of Fisher Close, Newport was found guilty of being in possession of a lock knife in Clytha Square, Newport.

The incident happened on Tuesday, March 30 and he appeared in court on Wednesday, May 26. He was given a 12-week prison sentence suspended for 18 months. The knife was destroyed.

Adam Neil Payne, 27, of The Grove, Pontllanfraith, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a flick knife with a 12cm blade.

The incident happened on Wednesday, January 6, when he was caught attempting to buy drugs with the blade and cannabis in his possession.

He pleaded guilty on Friday, March 12. He was given a six-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months and pay a victim surcharge of £126.

Gareth Davies, 38, of Brynmawr Bettws, Bridgend, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a lock knife in Caerphilly.

The incident happened in Alexander Court – where he was also found to be drunk and disorderly and resisting arrest.

He pleaded guilty on Monday, March 8, and was given a four-month prison sentence suspended for 12 months.

He was also given 80 hours unpaid work and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £128 and £80 costs.

There was no separate penalty given for the drunk and disorderly and resisting arrest offences.

The knife was destroyed.

Bert Owen, 61, of Claude Road, Caerphilly, was found guilty of being in possession of a knife on Ruperra Street, New Tredegar, on Monday, March 8.

He appeared in court on Monday, June 21, and was given a six-week prison sentence suspended for six months. He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £128 and £85 costs.

Ross Andrew Appleby, 28, of Caerau Road, Newport, was found guilty of being in possession of a lock knife in Newport.

It happened on Thursday, August 27, and he appeared in court on Friday, May 7.

He was given a six-month prison sentence suspended for 12 months.

He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £128 and £85 costs. The lock knife was destroyed. He was also found guilty of possession of cannabis at the same time but there was no separate penalty.

Stefan Jeremiah, 30, of Brynmynach Avenue, Tredomen, Caerphilly, pleaded guilty to sending communication conveying a threatening message, possessing a bladed article in public and possessing an offensive weapon.

It happened on Thursday, November 26. He was sentenced to 32-weeks in prison in February and was ordered to pay a £156 victim surcharge.

Sam Curtis Wade, 23, of Cocker Avenue, Cwmbran, was found guilty of being in possession of a knife.

It happened on Saturday, November 21, in Newport and he appeared in court on Friday, January 15. He was jailed for eight weeks and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £128. The knife was destroyed.

Nicky Moore, 43, of Tone Road, Bettws, Newport, pleaded guilty to causing hundreds of pounds worth of damage and to two counts of possessing a bladed article in public last November in Abertillery.

He was jailed in April for four months, suspended for two years. He is also subject to a six-month curfew between the hours of 4pm and 8am and told to pay £420 costs. The knives were destroyed.

Alan Marcus Fowler, 28, of Chepstow Road, Newport was found guilty of possession of a razor blade. The incident took place on Sunday, May 23, in the Kingsway Centre car park in Newport.

He was sentenced on Monday, May 24, to 21 weeks in prison. He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £128 and £85 costs. The razor was destroyed.

Owain Llewellyn English, 32, of Hadrian Close, Caerleon, was found in possession of a kitchen knife on Wednesday, November 11, on Roman Way. He was found guilty on Wednesday, May 19, and was given a 16-week sentence suspended for 12 months and the knife was destroyed.

He was also convicted of using threatening/abusive/insulting words/behaviour with intent to cause fear of or provoke unlawful violence and two counts of assault by beating. He was given six-week concurrent sentences for the three offences which were suspended for 12 months. A restraining order was also put in place for one assault by beating charge and he was ordered to pay £150 compensation and £85 costs.

Joseph Leonard Stockham, 29, of Holly Road, Ty Sign, was found guilty of being in possession of a lock knife in Caerphilly. The incident happened on February 26, 2019.

He appeared in court on Tuesday, April 6, this year and was given an 18-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months. The sentence was to run concurrently with the charge of being in possession of cannabis resin on February 3, 2019.

He was also charged with being in possession of class C drug Etizolam and cannabis on February 26, 2019, and he was given an eight-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months for both offences. The Etizolam and cannabis were destroyed. The knife was also destroyed.

He was also found guilty of offering to supply Etizolam at Gelligaer on February 3, 2019. He was given an 18 week concurrent prison sentence suspended for 12 months.

His total sentence for the offences was 36 weeks suspended for 12 months and he had to pay a victim surcharge of £122.