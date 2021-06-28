Here are more babies recently born in Gwent.

Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

If you’ve recently had a baby and would like to share your news with us go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/new-baby/ and fill in our easy-to-use Q&A.

Kiara Rachel Screen was born on May 30, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lb 11oz. Her parents are Rachel Monday and Liam Screen, of Newport, and her big sisters are Brooke Screen (six) and Amelle Moseley (10).

Maddison Rose Furnival was born three weeks early on April 14, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 1oz. Mum and dad are Chelsea Furnival and Adrian Witt, of Risca, and her big brother is Cody James Furnival (21 months).

Isaac Oliver Skinner arrived on June 9, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lbs 2oz. He is the first child of Adele and Kevin Skinner, of Torfaen. Isaac was born via elective Caesarean section at 37 weeks. He's had a stay in SCBU to help him gain some weight following a loss of a few ounces at birth but has taken each challenge in his stride and completely passed them all.

Matilda May Maund was born on May 12, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 14oz. Her parents are Bethan and Gavin Maund, of Cwmbran, and her big brother is Ollie (six).

Benji Bennetts was born on June 9, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb 11oz. His parents are Kirsty McArthur and Scott Bennetts, of Newport, and his big sister is Isabella-Rose (two).

Charles David Nightingale was born eight days late on June 17, 2021, t the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb 5oz. Mum and dad are Michelle Dean and Robert Nightingale, of Sebastopol, and his siblings are Cariad, Bethan, Isaac and Daisy.