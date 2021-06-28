A NEWPORT soldier will complete a 46-mile walk - carrying a 46lb weight - in memory of his mum, who died unexpectedly just before Christmas.

Jordan Bray, 26, will be taking on the challenge in memory of Nicola Bourne on Wednesday, which would have been her 46th birthday.

Ms Bourne died suddenly on December 13 last year, and her family still do not know what caused her death.

Mr Bray said he was taking on the challenge because his mum encouraged him to start fundraising for charity last year – when he completed two marathons in two days for Mind.

“Last year I was challenged by a friend to run 50 miles in five days, to which I replied I would do it in two," he said. "I told my mum about this and she said ‘You’re absolutely crazy’. She then suggested that I do two marathons in two days for charity.

“My mum struggled with her mental health for many years, and was a big supporter of improving mental health.”

Mr Bray described his mum as his “best friend.”

“We were very close. I phoned her every day,” he said. “I lived here with her whenever I came back to Newport.

“Christmas was my mum’s thing. It was her favourite time of the year.”

This time around, Mr Bray will be raising money for the ‘It’s Ok Not To Be Ok’ mental health campaign, which was founded by former soldier Tony Wilsher – who himself struggled with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and poor mental health.

“It’s a friend of mine who runs it," said Mr Bray. "He used to be in the Royal Engineers with me. I didn’t know him in the army, but I got to know him through the campaign.

"It’s church-based. Personally I’m not that religious, but I’ve seen the things that he does to help people.

“The campaign is about letting people know it’s okay not to be okay, and there’s always someone there to listen and to talk to.

“He does walks and fitness classes to get people out of the house and put them in a good mental state.

“I’m trying to raise as much money and awareness as I can to help them.”

In the army, Mr Bray is used to doing loaded walks, however those are usually around eight miles at a time.

“You can’t really train for something like this,” he said.

“The only way to train for it has been to get miles in the legs. But you can’t go out and do 30 miles as it takes too much of a toll on your body. I’ve been doing short, sharp distances.”

Mr Bray is hoping to complete the challenge in around 13 to 16 hours – starting at 7am from his home in Newport.

You can find out more about the challenge, or donate, at justgiving.com/crowdfunding/jordan-bray-iokn2bok