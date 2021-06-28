BEE there or bee square - Monmouth Bee Festival is returning to the town this summer.
Bees for Development has announced the festival will be held on Sunday, August 1.
Last year Monmouth was named as the UK's first 'bee town', following a project led by Monmouthshire County Council, Monmouth Town Council and Bees for Development to make the it a better place for pollinators The Monmouth Bee Festival will be held at The Nelson Garden and Chippenham Fields and will be filled with all kinds of delights and entertainment themed around the wonderful world of bees. On Saturday, July 31, bee-friendly gardens throughout Monmouth will be open for viewing.
The Bee Shop in Monmouth is the place to go to grab your own map of the route.
Monmouth Bee Festival is now in its fourth year.
"We are excited to offer a wide range of entertainments and activities, displays on environmental issues run by local groups, and food and refreshment stalls," said a spokesperson.
"Set in the wonderful open spaces of The Nelson Garden and Chippenham Fields with ample open-air space for social distancing, this will be a wonderful event for families."
Entry is entirely free, with activities on Sunday, August 1 kicking off at 10am.
More than 30 stallholders with delicious honey, books, mead, food, drink, arts, crafts and more on offer.
For more information, visit
