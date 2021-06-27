POLICE seized a scooter being ridden "dangerously and with no consideration for other road users".
Officers in Abetwsswg seized the scooter on Sunday.
Community support officers in the area saw the scooter being ridden in a way that put other drivers in danger.
A spokesman for Gwent Police's Caerphilly Borough officers said: "A scooter was seized by Cso's 230, 345 and 55 in Abertwsswg.
"It was being ridden dangerously with no consideration for other road users."
