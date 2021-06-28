A WOMAN from Monmouthshire has cycled the height of Everest to raise funds for the hospice charity which cared for her grandmother, father-in-law and sister-in-law.

Nursery worker Chris Bartlett, 52, who is Room Team Leader at Little Trees Day Nursery St Arvans in Chepstow, cycled 29,031 feet to raise more than £750 for Sue Ryder.

“I am feeling so chuffed that I completed the challenge," she said.

"I felt really emotional when I completed those final few feet of the challenge. When I first started cycling and was faced with a hill I used to get really angry because I couldn’t do it and now here I am having cycled the height of the world’s tallest mountain.”

Ms Bartlett said that she had become so used to cycling that, come the end of the challenge, she has begun to feel more tired now that she has stopped.

“There's a message printed inside the jersey which says ‘thank you for being incredible’, but I’m not incredible, the nurses and support teams that work at Sue Ryder are the incredible ones," she said.

"I am so glad that I have completed this challenge to help raise vital funds to help them keep on doing what they do.”

Ms Bartlett has been passionate about the care given by Sue Ryder, since the charity was there for her family.

“My gran was cared for at Sue Ryder Leckhampton Court Hospice in the 1980s," she explained.

"I always remember it as such a lovely place to be cared for.

"My husband’s father also received care there and once again the hospice was amazing – they look after the patient and they look after the whole family as well.

“Our children loved going to visit my father in law when he was there. We had picnics there. We took our dogs into see him. We were made to feel at home.”

“The hospice was there for my family again when they cared for my sister in law, Angela in 2018. She was not in the hospice for long, but the care she was given and the dignity and respect shown to her was just amazing.

“I’d like to share huge thanks to all my family, friends and colleagues who have supported me each ‘foot’ of the way through making donations and sending messages of support. I could not have done it without them all.”

To support Ms Bartlett’s fundraising, visit at justgiving.com/fundraising/chris-ann-bartlett