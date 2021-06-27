A MEMBER of the Senedd has called for action from the Welsh Government to protect families impacted by plummeting rape conviction rates.

Joyce Watson MS wants more action to support families and called for this in the Senedd on Tuesday, June 22, describing the issue as a "crisis".

According to figures convictions are down two thirds from a previous five per cent conviction rate, and less than one in 60 rape cases result in a suspect being charged.

Ms Watson, who represents Labour Mid and West Wales, said: "I'd like to ask for a statement (from the government) on the significant fall in rape convictions in Wales.

"I recognise this is a non-devolved area, but what is devolved is the consequence and the fall-out of that. There is never, of course, one person involved in an incident of rape."

Ms Watson went on to say cases of rape go far beyond effecting just the victim.

"The other side of this, by lack of conviction, and also lack of access to justice that we've seen, means that, if you are unsuccessful in your conviction, you're very likely to be equally unsuccessful in the support that you and your family need."

Ms Watson finished by saying: "This is a crisis, and it's a crisis that we need to take hold of."

Lesley Griffiths MS, who represents Wrexham and is the Minister for Rural Affairs and North Wales, and Trefnydd, made the point of saying the criminal justice system is not devolved to Wales and so many of the major discussions on this issue come from Westminster.

She also went on to highlight that Welsh Government has a strategy to help combat rape which is internationally informed.

"We (the Welsh Government) won't be bystanders to abuse, with our violence against women, domestic abuse and sexual violence strategy that's been informed by global and national evidence that women and girls are disproportionately affected by all forms of abuse.

"Everyone has the right to be safe."

Ms Griffiths finished by pointing out there was help out there for people whose lives have been affected by rape.

"We have our Live Fear Free line, and anyone experiencing violence or abuse at home can obviously access that free, confidential help, 24/7, via the Live Fear Free helpline, either by chat, by call, by e-mail or by text."

For that helpline click the link here.