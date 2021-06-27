A MAN has avoided an immediate jail sentence after admitting possessing and distributing indecent images of children.
Appearing at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court, Robert Adams, 43, of Tan-y-Castell, Builth Wells, was given a combined sentence of 38 months for seven counts relating to pornographic images, all of which were suspended for two years.
During the hearing on Friday, June 25, Adams was placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years and made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order.
He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £156.
MORE NEWS:
- Robber jailed after she ‘traumatised’ elderly man
- Ponthir landlord opens log cabin shop in pub car park
- The 5 dogs looking for forever homes at Many Tears Animal Rescue
Adams had previously pleaded guilty to all charges he faced during a hearing at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Wednesday, April 14.
Three charges related to possessing indecent images of children, including 112 images in the most serious Category A, 62 Category B images and 234 Category C images.
Additionally, Adams admitted two counts of distributing one Category A and one Category C image to another person.
The other two charges related to possessing over 1,000 images of bestiality and another of possessing five extreme pornographic images portraying an act which threatened life.
All offences dated between June 3 and July 8, 2020.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.