A PLAID Cymru MS has visited a local pharmacy to see the work that goes on behind the scenes to deliver their community service.

Peredur Owen Griffiths, who represents South Wales East, was given a tour of Malpas Pharmacy in Newport by its owner Geoff Thomas.

During the visit, Mr Griffiths was introduced to some of the 30 members of staff employed at the pharmacy who provide a service to a number of nursing homes in addition to the main dispensing service.

After the visit, Mr Griffiths said: “I learnt a lot during this visit about the hard work that goes on behind the scenes at a busy pharmacy to provide an excellent service to the community.

“The expertise and dedication of Geoff and his fantastic team was inspiring.

“In the past year or so, pharmacies have been an integral part of the fight against coronavirus and have only underlined the immense role they play in serving communities.

“I am grateful to each and every member of Malpas surgery for taking time out of their busy day to give me a greater understanding of the role they fulfill and the challenges involved in running a busy pharmacy.”

Clara McCool, a pharmacist at Malpas Pharmacy, said: “We were delighted to welcome Peredur Owen Griffiths, a new Senedd Member to Malpas Pharmacy.

“We had the opportunity to discuss the day-to-day practice of our multifaceted community pharmacy and elaborate on the increasingly pivotal role that pharmacy plays in promoting healthcare in the local area.

“As the busiest pharmacy in Newport, we offer a cross-section of community pharmacy in primary care.

“We have specialist departments that support nursing homes, palliative care, and the provision of monitored dosage systems.

“Facilitated by a highly qualified pharmacy team, this runs alongside our vibrant main dispensary and a wide range of accessible healthcare services.

“Amid the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have introduced our state-of-the-art dispensing technology ‘Titan’ to manage continuity and deliver excellent patient care”.