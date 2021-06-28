HAVE you seen Finn the cat?
Finn has been missing from the Caerphilly area since Tuesday, June 22.
He has a white spot on his lower back and a black chin, as well as a small tear on his left ear, and comes when called.
Owner Tia Norton said: "If you live in the Blackwood/Cefn Fforest area, please check your gardens, sheds or any small spaces just in case Finn is stuck.
MORE NEWS:
- Newport dog owner jailed over Rhodesian Ridgebacks attack
- Babies in Gwent: Say hello to these six new arrivals
- Lungworm hotspots in Newport, Pontypool, Monmouth & Risca
"If you do happen to spot him, he's a very nervous cat so if you could put some food down for him, go inside and contact me about his whereabouts."
She has thanked everyone that has helped spread the word by looking for him and share on social media. She said it is very much appreciated, just hope he comes home soon.
If anyone knows anything contact Tia Norton or Caren Watters.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.