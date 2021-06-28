SOUTH Wales is set for a day of unpredictable weather, with potential for showers.

The weekend’s yellow weather warning for rain has come to an end, but it doesn’t mean an end to the poor weather.

According to the Met Office, Newport and the surrounding areas are no longer likely to see heavy rainfall today (Monday, June 28).

However, some rain can still be expected into the afternoon, before easing off into the evening.

MORE NEWS:

If the rain does manage to hold off, it even has the potential to be a pleasant afternoon in the Gwent area, with temperatures currently expected to rise as high as 18 degrees between 4-6pm.

A short distance away – south of the Bristol Channel, there is another yellow weather warning, for thunderstorms in place.

Though this is currently predicted to miss our area, there is a slight chance that scattered torrential thundery downpours could creep up into South Wales.

With this pressure in the air, the area could feel hot and heavy until the pressure breaks.

You can find out just what to expect by reading our hour-by-hour forecast, below.

Hour-by-hour weather for Newport and South Wales