A DRUGS courier transporting a kilo of cocaine from Liverpool into Wales was caught by Gwent Police after they received a tip-off.

Karl Edmondson was stopped by officers on the A40 between Raglan and Abergavenny, prosecutor Jason Howells said.

The defendant was carrying two packages of cocaine in his Kia Sportage SUV.

Cardiff Crown Court heard the class A drugs had a potential street value of up to £40,000.

They were of a purity of between 49 per cent and 52 per cent and had been mixed with painkiller benzocaine.

“The defendant told officers he was travelling to South Wales to buy a bulldog he had seen advertised on Gumtree,” Mr Howells said.

“He denied being a drug dealer or courier. He admitted being a drug user who would use £100 to £200 worth of cocaine every weekend.”

Edmondson, 31, of Moorfoot Way, Tower Hill, Kirkby, Merseyside, pleaded guilty to the possession of cocaine with intent to supply on March 19.

He had no convictions recorded against him.

Andrew Jebb, representing Edmondson, asked the court to take into account his client’s guilty plea and previous good character.

His barrister told the court: “He was recruited. He was a drug user and had a debt. They (drug dealers) had something of a hold over him.

“A large carrot was dangled in front of him and he foolishly chose to take it.

“They need someone to move their contraband about the country.

“These couriers are expendable. He was a delivery driver and nothing more.”

Mr Jebb added how the defendant was a carer for his cousin.

The judge, Recorder Gavin Doig, told Edmondson: “This was a substantial quantity of drugs.”

He jailed the defendant for four years and six months and told him he would serve half that sentence before being released.

Edmondson is due to face a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing on September 20.