DO you know this man?
Gwent Police are looking to speak to him regarding a theft from a Tesco store in Chepstow.
• Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox
A spokesman for the force said: "We are looking to identify this male in relation to a shoplift from Tescos in Chepstow.
"If you are able to assist us please contact 101 or send us a message quoting ref: 2100213840."
OTHER NEWS:
- The people who have been convicted of knife-related crime so far in 2021
- Drivers claim £50,000 in compensation for damages caused by potholes in Gwent
- Chepstow woman cycles height of Mt Everest in support of hospice charity
Alternatively people can contact Gwent Police via their Facebook and Twitter pages.
Anonymous calls can also be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
In the event of an emergency, dial 999.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.