DO you know this man?

Gwent Police are looking to speak to him regarding a theft from a Tesco store in Chepstow.

A spokesman for the force said: "We are looking to identify this male in relation to a shoplift from Tescos in Chepstow.

"If you are able to assist us please contact 101 or send us a message quoting ref: 2100213840."

Alternatively people can contact Gwent Police via their Facebook and Twitter pages.

Anonymous calls can also be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

In the event of an emergency, dial 999.