THERE have been 670 new coronavirus cases confirmed across Wales today, the largest in a single day since early February.

Fifty-five of these are in Gwent (Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area) - Caerphilly, 18; Torfaen, 15; Monmouthshire, eight; Blaenau Gwent seven; Newport, seven.

But there have been no new deaths confirmed in Wales today - and Gwent has not had a confirmed death from coronavirus since June 10.

There have now been 217,452 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Wales since the pandemic began, including 42,228 in Gwent, according to Public health Wales - and there have 5,575 death across Wales, including 961 in Gwent.

The rolling weekly case rate in Wales - to June 23, the latest available - is 53.1 cases per 100,000 people, having doubled in a week. The rate in Gwent for the same period is 27.4 per 100,000, the second lowest among Wales' seven health board areas, behind Powys, though rates continue to rise across Wales.

Newport (20 per 100,000) has the lowest weekly case rate in Gwent, to June 23, and the second lowest in Wales, behind Merthyr Tydfil (16.6).

Blaenau Gwent (24.3 per 100,000) has the third lowest rate in Wales; Torfaen (29.8) has, with Caerphilly, the joint seventh lowest rate in Wales; and Monmouthshire (24.3) has the 11th lowest rate.

READ MORE:

Sign up to the South Wales Argus daily coronavirus update email newsletter, by registering here.

To the end of yesterday, Sunday, 2,253,214 people in Wales have received a first dose of coronavirus vaccine, and 1,627,242 people have completed their two-dose vaccine course.

The Wales-wide test positivity rate for the week to June 23 is 3.6 per cent. Monmouthshire (2.8 per cent) has the highest test positivity rate in Gwent.

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.