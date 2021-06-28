A “DEPRAVED” couple were jailed for nearly 25 years after a girlfriend arranged for her paedophile lover be alone with a toddler and abuse her.

Shannon Vicary found a little girl so that her partner Michael Colmer could live out his sick fantasies and sexually assault her.

Colmer, 46, was jailed for more than 17 years earlier this year after he admitted a string of offences.

It was 25-year-old Vicary’s turn to face justice today as she was sent to prison for seven years and six months.

Judge David Wynn Morgan said the duo, of Church Road, Newport, were guilty of crimes “of an almost unimaginable level of depravity”.

A judge told Shannon Vicary and Michael Colmer they had displayed behaviour of an “almost unimaginable level of depravity”. Picture: Wales News Service

Cardiff Crown Court were told how Vicary was “anxious to assist” with Colmer's sex abuse desires and “encouraged” him in a series of disturbing WhatsApp messages.

Prosecutor Matthew Cobbe said: “There were messages between the couple in which they were eagerly anticipating the opportunity to abuse the child.

“It began with a commentary on a photograph of children in school uniforms of a young age and that commentary became sexual.”

Shannon Vicary helped Michael Colmer carry out horrific attacks on a toddler

Vicary set up situations enabling Colmer to be alone with his victim on two occasions while the girl’s mother was unaware of what was going on.

Mr Cobbe told the court that the victim was “extremely vulnerable due to her youth”.

He added: "It was Vicary who allowed Colmer access to (the little girl)."

Shannon Vicary

Colmer had filmed the assaults on his iPad.

His home was raided in October 2020 by Gwent Police after the National Crime Agency discovered an email address at the house had accessed indecent images.

Colmer pleaded guilty to sexual assault, inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and taking an indecent photograph of a child.

He also admitted making indecent images of children, having 187 at category A, the most serious kind, 187 at category B and 277 at category C.

Michael Colmer

Vicary pleaded guilty to arranging or facilitating the commission of a child sex offence.

In a victim impact statement, the girl's mother said: “What has happened has significantly affected me.

“I feel like a bad parent because I did not know what was going on and could not protect my daughter.

“I do not understand why these persons would do what they did to my daughter. I hope they are never in a position to do this to anyone else.

“This has devastated me and my family.”

Julia Cox, mitigating, said her client acknowledges her offending was "abhorrent and disgusting".

Her barrister added the defendant had no previous convictions and was the likely sufferer of a personality disorder.

Miss Cox told the court: "She felt trapped and would do anything to keep her co-defendant with her. She feared losing him.

"The defendant is ashamed, embarrassed and racked with guilt, as she knows she should be."

Judge Wynn Morgan told Vicary: "You were plainly anxious to assist in the gratification of Colmer's sexual desires.

"You were encouraging each other.

"This case reveals behaviour by both you of an almost unimaginable level of depravity.

"Your pre-sentence report concludes that you present a high risk of harm to female children."

Colmer was handed an extended jail sentence for the public protection of 17 years and four months.

Outside the court, Detective Constable Chloe Collins said: "I hope the outcome today offers some comfort to the child involved and her family.

"They have shown such resilience in what has been an extremely difficult and upsetting time for them.

“Today's sentence brings this complex and extremely sensitive investigation, due to the nature of the offending, to an end."