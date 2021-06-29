BANK branches and pharmacies across Gwent have signed up to provide safe spaces for victims of domestic abuse.
The Safe Spaces project was developed during the pandemic in response to the rising numbers of domestic abuse victims throughout the first lockdown.
Launched in partnership with domestic abuse charity Hestia and its UK SAYS NO MORE campaign, Safe Spaces provides a private room for victims of domestic abuse to speak to a trained member of staff, phone a helpline, talk to a friend, contact a support service, the local police force, or talk to a friend or family member.
High street bank TSB joined the scheme in May, meaning there are now more than 5,600 Safe Spaces nationwide. Hestia has seen an increase in domestic abuse cases over the last year, including a 30 per cent increase during the latest lockdown leading to a surge in demand for support to victims.
On Friday, Torfaen MP and shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds visited the TSB branch in Cwmbran, which is one of the 39 Safe Spaces across the Gwent region.
"I am delighted to visit TSB in Cwmbran to discuss their Safe Spaces initiative that has been launched alongside Hestia," said Mr Thomas-Symonds. "It is so important that victims of domestic abuse get the vital help and support they need, and I thank both TSB and Hestia for the work they are doing to provide this.
"Addressing domestic abuse is one of my top priorities as shadow home secretary, and it is deeply worrying that Hestia has seen cases of domestic abuse increase during the pandemic."
These are the locations of the Safe Spaces in the Gwent region:
Newport
- Superdrug Newport – Commercial Street
- TSB Bank – Commercial Street
- Boots Newport Gwent – Commercial Street
- Well Pharmacy – Newport – Clytha Park Road
- Well Pharmacy – Newport – Kelvedon Street
- Boots Newport Gwent – Chepstow Road
- Boots Newport Gwent – Caerleon Road
- Well Pharmacy – Newport – Chepstow Road
- Well Pharmacy – Newport – Caerleon Road
- Well Pharmacy – Rogerstone – Chapelwood Practice
- Boots – Newport Retail Park
- Well Pharmacy – Caerleon – High Street
Torfaen
- Boots Cwmbran – Commercial Street
- Boots Cwmbran – The Mall
- TSB Bank – General Rees Square
- Boots Pontypool – George Street
- Well Pharmacy – Garndiffaith – Stanley Road
- Well Pharmacy – Blaenavon – Broad Street
Monmouthshire
- Boots Abergavenny – Cross Street
- Boots Monmouth – Monnow Street
- Well Pharmacy – Monmouth – Monnow Street
- Superdrug – Monmouth
- Boots Chepstow – High Street
Blaenau Gwent
- Llanhilleth Pharmacy – Commercial Road
- Boots Abertillery – Church Street
- Well Pharmacy – Cwm – Marine Street
- Well Pharmacy – Brynmawr – Well Pharmacy Being Centre
- Well Pharmacy – Ebbw Vale – Bridge Street Health Centre
- Well Pharmacy – Ebbw Vale – James Street
- Boots Ebbw Vale – Market Street
- Boots Tredegar – Gwent Shopping Centre
Caerphilly
- Well Pharmacy – Risca – Tredegar Street
- Boots Blackwood – Market Place
- Boots Bargoed – Bryntirion Surgery
- Well Pharmacy – Trethomas – The Bryn
- Well Pharmacy – Bedwas – Church Street
- Boots Caerphilly – Castle Court
- Superdrug – Caerphilly
- Well Pharmacy – Llanbradach – High Street
These locations, as well as more information on the project, can be found at uksaysnomore.org/safespaces
