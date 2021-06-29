BANK branches and pharmacies across Gwent have signed up to provide safe spaces for victims of domestic abuse.

The Safe Spaces project was developed during the pandemic in response to the rising numbers of domestic abuse victims throughout the first lockdown.

Launched in partnership with domestic abuse charity Hestia and its UK SAYS NO MORE campaign, Safe Spaces provides a private room for victims of domestic abuse to speak to a trained member of staff, phone a helpline, talk to a friend, contact a support service, the local police force, or talk to a friend or family member.

High street bank TSB joined the scheme in May, meaning there are now more than 5,600 Safe Spaces nationwide. Hestia has seen an increase in domestic abuse cases over the last year, including a 30 per cent increase during the latest lockdown leading to a surge in demand for support to victims.

On Friday, Torfaen MP and shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds visited the TSB branch in Cwmbran, which is one of the 39 Safe Spaces across the Gwent region.

"I am delighted to visit TSB in Cwmbran to discuss their Safe Spaces initiative that has been launched alongside Hestia," said Mr Thomas-Symonds. "It is so important that victims of domestic abuse get the vital help and support they need, and I thank both TSB and Hestia for the work they are doing to provide this.

"Addressing domestic abuse is one of my top priorities as shadow home secretary, and it is deeply worrying that Hestia has seen cases of domestic abuse increase during the pandemic."

These are the locations of the Safe Spaces in the Gwent region:

Newport

Superdrug Newport – Commercial Street

TSB Bank – Commercial Street

Boots Newport Gwent – Commercial Street

Well Pharmacy – Newport – Clytha Park Road

Well Pharmacy – Newport – Kelvedon Street

Boots Newport Gwent – Chepstow Road

Boots Newport Gwent – Caerleon Road

Well Pharmacy – Newport – Chepstow Road

Well Pharmacy – Newport – Caerleon Road

Well Pharmacy – Rogerstone – Chapelwood Practice

Boots – Newport Retail Park

Well Pharmacy – Caerleon – High Street

Torfaen

Boots Cwmbran – Commercial Street

Boots Cwmbran – The Mall

TSB Bank – General Rees Square

Boots Pontypool – George Street

Well Pharmacy – Garndiffaith – Stanley Road

Well Pharmacy – Blaenavon – Broad Street

Monmouthshire

Boots Abergavenny – Cross Street

Boots Monmouth – Monnow Street

Well Pharmacy – Monmouth – Monnow Street

Superdrug – Monmouth

Boots Chepstow – High Street

Blaenau Gwent

Llanhilleth Pharmacy – Commercial Road

Boots Abertillery – Church Street

Well Pharmacy – Cwm – Marine Street

Well Pharmacy – Brynmawr – Well Pharmacy Being Centre

Well Pharmacy – Ebbw Vale – Bridge Street Health Centre

Well Pharmacy – Ebbw Vale – James Street

Boots Ebbw Vale – Market Street

Boots Tredegar – Gwent Shopping Centre

Caerphilly

Well Pharmacy – Risca – Tredegar Street

Boots Blackwood – Market Place

Boots Bargoed – Bryntirion Surgery

Well Pharmacy – Trethomas – The Bryn

Well Pharmacy – Bedwas – Church Street

Boots Caerphilly – Castle Court

Superdrug – Caerphilly

Well Pharmacy – Llanbradach – High Street

These locations, as well as more information on the project, can be found at uksaysnomore.org/safespaces