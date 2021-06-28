GWENT Police is appealing for witnesses to a crash in which a which left a 10-year-old boy with serious injuries.
There was a collision "between a pedestrian and a car" on the A4048 Beaufort Road, Tredegar, at 9.10pm last night.
The boy was the pedestrian and was taken to hospital
A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving a vehicle which failed to stop after a road accident and driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit.
A Gwent Police spokesman said: "We’re appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, who has not yet spoken with officers, to come forward.
"Anyone with any dash-cam footage of the area at the time is also asked to get in contact.
"You can report information by calling us on 101 quoting reference 2100225635 or send us a direct message on Facebook or Twitter.
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.