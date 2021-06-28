A MOTORCYCLIST has been hospitalised following a crash which closed the A4042 in both directions.
Police were called to the road near the Goytre Arms, Goytre, on Sunday.
They had received reports of a crash involving a motorbike shortly before 3pm.
Officers closed the road in both directions while emergency services attended the scene.
The rider, a 60-year-old man, was taken to hospital in Cwmbran after suffering leg injuries.
A spokesman for Gwent Police confirmed officers attended the incident to assist with "traffic management".
The spokesman said: “We received a report of a road traffic collision, involving one motorbike, on the A4042 near Goytre at around 2.45pm on Sunday, June 27.
“A 60-year-old man from the Pontypridd area was taken to the Grange University Hospital in Cwmbran for treatment after sustaining injuries to his leg.
“Officers attended to assist with traffic management.”
