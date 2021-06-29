A PLAYGROUND at a Newport primary school has been transformed as part of a major coffee chain’s plans to open in the city.

Pupils at Pillgwenlly Primary School received a surprise when they returned after half term, seeing the new and improved outdoor space at the school.

It has been revealed that the transformation comes as part of Costa Coffee’s plans to open an ‘eco pod’ store in Newport – as part of the Old Town Dock redevelopment project.

The revamped playground at Pill Primary School

As part of this, construction company ISG was asked to provide some community benefits in the local area.

Newport City Homes revealed that they linked the company up with the school.

Now, pupils at the school can enjoy the new playground, which includes a picnic bench teaching space, a newly laid playing court, and gardens.

What’s more, new lines have been painted onto the ground, and uneven sections of playground have been fixed, to reduce tripping risks.

The Old Town Dock development is set to see 148 homes built on a site between Usk Way and East Docks Road in the city.

What has been said about the project?

Andrew Sheppard, deputy head teacher, said: “The internal garden looks amazing. Staff and pupils are looking forward to using it during the summer months. It will be a great addition to the outdoor provision. We really appreciate all that you have done for our school.”

Laura Palfrey, development partnerships coordinator for Newport City Homes, said: “It was lovely to hear how pleased the staff and pupils are with their new-look outdoor space. They are going to be able to enjoy playing and learning in the fresh air and we are proud to have worked with ISG to make this happen.”

Simon King, operations manager at ISG said: “The ISG team is very pleased to be able to support the local community during the project at Costa Coffee. It was inspiring to see the generosity of our supply chain partners, who were all keen to get involved and be a part of this important community project at the school as soon as it was discussed.

“Donations have ranged from free labour, plant and materials and my thanks go to everyone involved. We are so glad the school are happy with the upgrades and hope the children enjoy their new play areas for many years to come."