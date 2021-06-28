GWENT Police are looking to identify a number of people following a spate of crimes in Monmouth.
All the incidents happened in the early hours on Saturday, June 26. The force believe the incidents are all linked and were committed by the same people.
The first incident happened between 1.50am and 2.15am, in which a house in The Vineyard was broken into. Cash and a wallet which contained bank cards were stolen, and money was taken from cars parked on the driveway.
Between 2am and 3am, a bicycle was taken from a shed on Prospect Road. It is a silver Cannondale mountain bike with a white saddle and red on the handlebars. Two cars parked on the road also had money stolen from them at 2.30am.
Anyone with any information relating to these crimes or who recognises any of the people in the accompanying image is asked to contact the force on 101 or through their social media channels. When contacting, please quote the log number 2100223731.
