AN AREA of Gwent has one of the highest rolling Covid case rates in all of Wales.
Coronavirus is no longer suppressed in any area of Gwent, latest figures have shown.
All of Gwent's local authorities have at least three areas where coronavirus is prevalent in the community.
Just a few weeks ago, the majority of Gwent had the virus suppressed according to the MSOA (middle layer super output areas) data released by Public Health Wales.
And two areas of the region now have covid rates above 100 cases per 100,000 people over the last week.
That includes an area of Torfaen which has one of the highest seven day coronavirus rates in the country.
Nine new cases have been reported in West Pontnewydd and Thornhill in that time period, giving it a case rate of 133.9 per 100,000 residents.
That is in the top ten per cent of case rates across the whole of Wales.
Caerphilly South doesn't fall in to that bracket, but does have a rolling covid rate of 112 per 100,000 residents after 12 confirmed cases in the last week.
This is the coronavirus rate and number of new cases where you live:
Blaenau Gwent
- Sirhowy: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 29 cases per 100,000 people.
- Rassau and Beaufort: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 29 per 100,000 people.
- Brynmawr: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 37 per 100,000 people.
- Blaina and Nantyglo: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 22 per 100,000 people.
- Ebbw Vale North and Glyncoed: three new cases; a rate of 38.3 per 100,000 people (up from fewer than two new cases).
- Ebbw Vale South and Cwm: three new cases; a rate of 35.4 per 100,000 people (up from fewer than two new cases).
- Tredegar and Georgetown: four new cases; a rate of 47.9 per 100,000 people (up from fewer than two new cases).
- Abertillery North and Cwmtillery: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 23 per 100,000 people.
- Abertillery South and Llanhilleth: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 29 per 100,000 people.
Caerphilly
- Rhymney, Pontlottyn and Abertysswg: four new cases; a rate of 45 per 100,000 people (up from fewer than two new cases).
- New Tredegar and Darran Valley: five new cases; a rate of 68.3 per 100,000 people (down from six new cases).
- North Blackwood, Argoed and Markham: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 36 per 100,000 people.
- Aberbargoed and Gilfach: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 33 per 100,000 people.
- Bargoed: fewer than two new cases; a rate of 49.4 per 100,000 people.
- St Cattwg: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 27 per 100,000 people.
- Pengam and Cefn Fforest: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 26 per 100,000 people.
- Blackwood: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 28 per 100,000 people.
- Oakdale and Pentwyn: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 21 per 100,000 people.
- Newbridge: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 30 per 100,000 people.
- Hengoed and Maesycwmer: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 25 per 100,000 people.
- Ystrad Mynach and Nelson: four new cases; a rate of 38.9 per 100,000 people (up from fewer than two new cases).
- Pontllanfraith: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 24 per 100,000 people.
- Crosskeys North and Abercarn: three new cases; a rate of 41.2 per 100,000 people (up from fewer than two new cases).
- Crosskeys South and Ynysddu: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 35 per 100,000 people.
- Bedwas and Trethomas: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 30 per 100,000 people.
- Llanbradach and Penyrheol: five new cases; a rate of 54.7 per 100,000 people (up from fewer than two new cases).
- Aber Valley: three new cases; a rate of 44.1 per 100,000 people (up from fewer than two new cases).
- Caerphilly East: three new cases; a rate of fewer than 21 per 100,000 people (up from fewer than two new cases).
- Caerphilly West: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 27 per 100,000 people.
- Caerphilly South: 12 new cases; a rate of 112.3 per 100,000 people (up from fewer than two new cases).
- Risca West: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 39 per 100,000 people.
- Risca East: three new cases; a rate of 47.8 per 100,000 people (up from fewer than two new cases).
- Machen: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 37 per 100,000 people.
Monmouthshire
- Abergavenny South and Crucorney: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 24 per 100,000 people.
- Rhaglan and Llantilio Crossenny: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 28 per 100,000 people.
- Abergavenny North: fewer than two cases; a rate of fewer than 27 per 100,000 people.
- Gilwern and Llanfoist: three new cases; a rate of 35 per 100,000 people (up from fewer than two new cases).
- Monmouth and Wyesham: seven new cases; a rate of fewer than 62.1 per 100,000 people.
- Chepstow North and Trellech: four new cases; a rate of 41.3 per 100,000 people (up from fewer than two new cases).
- Usk, Goytre and Llangybi Fawr: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 24 per 100,000 people.
- Chepstow South: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 24 per 100,000 people.
- Caldicot North and Caerwent: eight new cases; a rate of 94.1 per 100,000 people (up from four new cases).
- Caldicot South: three new cases; a rate of 36.6 per 100,000 people (up from fewer than two new cases).
- Magor and Rogiet: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 26 per 100,000 people.
Newport
- Marshfield: three new cases; a rate of 35.9 per 100,000 people (up from fewer than two new cases).
- Rogerstone: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 22 per 100,000 people.
- Bettws: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 25 per 100,000 people.
- Malpas: four new cases; a rate of 51 per 100,000 people (up from fewer than two new cases).
- Caerleon: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 26 per 100,000 people (down from three new cases).
- Langstone and Llanwern: three new cases; a rate of 33.9 per 100,000 people (up from fewer than two new cases).
- Pye Corner and Graig: five new cases; a rate of 79.2 per 100,000 people (up from three new cases).
- Ridgeway and Glasllwch: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 32 per 100,000 people.
- Gaer: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 35 per 100,000 people.
- Duffryn and Maesglas: fewer than two new cases new cases; a rate of fewer than 25 per 100,000 people.
- Pill and Docks: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 23 per 100,000 people.
- Stow Hill: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 31 per 100,000 people.
- Shaftsbury and Crindai: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 30 per 100,000 people.
- St Julians and Barnardtown: three new cases; a rate of 42.3 per 100,000 people (up from fewer than two new cases).
- Lliswerry and Uskmouth: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 18 per 100,000 people.
- Lawrence Hill: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 35 per 100,000 people.
- Victoria and Somerton: fewer than two new cases new cases; a rate of fewer than 17 per 100,000 people.
- Beechwood: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 33 per 100,000 people.
- Maindee: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 26 per 100,000 people.
Torfaen
- Blaenavon: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 31 per 100,000 people.
- Abersychan: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 28 per 100,000 people (down from three new cases).
- Trefethin and Penygarn: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 27 per 100,000 people.
- Pontypool: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 22 per 100,000 people.
- New Inn: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 34 per 100,000 people.
- Griffithstown and Sebastopol: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 27 per 100,000 people.
- Pontnewydd and Upper Cwmbran: four new cases; a rate of 52.3 per 100,000 people (up from fewer than two new cases).
- Croesyceilog: three new cases; a rate of 41.3 per 100,000 people (up from fewer than two new cases).
- West Pontnewydd and Thornhill: nine new cases; a rate of 133.7 per 100,000 people (up from fewer than two new cases).
- Fairwater and Greenmeadow: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 31 per 100,000 people.
- Cwmbran: three new cases; a rate of 40 per 100,000 people (up from fewer than two new cases).
- Llantarnam and Oakfield: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 27 per 100,000 people (down from four new cases).
- Hollybush and Henllys: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 30 per 100,000 people.
