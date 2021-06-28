ROADWORKS costing more than £900,000 will be carried out in Blaenau Gwent across the next two years after senior councillors signed off plans.
The focus of the work will be on high priority works to the council road network and improving residential and unclassified roads. The highest priority residential roads in each of the 16 wards, Blaenant Industrial Estate Road plus A and B roads and highway safety work will be targeted with a budget of £912,000.
MORE NEWS:
- Newport dog owner jailed over Rhodesian Ridgebacks attack
- Babies in Gwent: Say hello to these six new arrivals
- Lungworm hotspots in Newport, Pontypool, Monmouth & Risca
Cllr Joanna Wilkins, the Council’s executive member for the environment said: "This is really good news as improving the conditions of our roads in Blaenau Gwent is a high priority for us, it is not only critical for our local communities but also for businesses and visitors to the borough. In addition, this shows our ongoing commitment to improve and enhance Blaenau Gwent roads across all parts of the borough.
"This extensive investment will help improve and prolong our existing road networks, whilst demonstrating that we have listened and acted upon the views of the public to improve the condition of residential roads which forms the bulk of our network."
As well as the above, plans also include a number of specific schemes using Welsh Government funding of £2.158 million. The Local Transport and Resilience Fund of £1,675,000 will be used for three schemes:
• Bedwellty Pits, Tredegar to improve a sub-standard junction, provide a suitable footway and bus stop infrastructure at a cost of £990,000
• Bus Stop Infrastructure through-out the Borough worth £405,000
• Aberbeeg Road A4046 – A feasibility study to assess the road condition and to support future scheme development between Cwm and Aberbeeg costing £300,000.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.