FOUR paddleboarders in difficulty were helped to safety by Tenby RNLI yesterday, Sunday June 27.
Tenby’s all-weather lifeboat, the Haydn Miller, was launched shortly before 3.30pm to a report that the quartet of paddleboarders were in difficulty in choppy seas off Morfa Bychan.
The volunteer crew made best speed to the area, six miles north-east of Tenby and once on scene, spotted two of the paddleboarders making their way ashore.
They soon saw the remaining two people, and the Y-boat was launched to pick them up. They were tired, but otherwise unharmed by their ordeal.
They were then dropped ashore to the awaiting members of Tenby Coastguard Rescue Team, who carried out a first aid assessment. The coastguard rescue team from Llansteffan was also in attendance.
Once all the paddleboarders were confirmed to be accounted for, the lifeboat returned to station, arriving at 4.40pm.
