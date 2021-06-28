RESIDENTS living near a major South Wales road which is being converted into a dual carriageway - at a cost of hundreds of millions of pounds - have backed plans to keep the speed limit at 50mph.

The work along the five-mile stretch of the A456 Heads of the Valleys road between Brynmawr and Gilwern is part of a major project converting the whole of the road between Monmouthshire and Neath Port Talbot into a dual carriageway.

But, although this kind of road usually has a speed limit of 70mph, the Welsh Government is now consulting on plans to keep the speed limit at 50mph.

The Welsh Government has said the proposed limit is in the interests of road safety.

David Bryant lives in Abertillery and thinks leaving the road as a 50mph limit is a good idea.

"As a father to an 11-year-old I think it is a good idea," he said. "Slowing people down will prevent road traffic accidents."

Ray Davies said he also agreed with the idea - but was keen the limit was enforced.

"I think it should be the same or even reduced if there are road problems," he said "But who will enforce it? The road would need average speed cameras. On many local roads now they are never monitored."

Stuart Jones, of Tredegar, said he hoped the lower limit would help stop so-called 'boy racers' driving at dangerous speeds along the road.

"All my life there has been young boys speeding around Gwent, Cardiff, South Wales," he said.

"They will be prevented from speeding if the road remains 50mph.

"It is dangerous the way they drive. Scary. I don't see what the big rush is to get somewhere. Or to compete in silly road races. They're not in a Fast and Furious movie."

He added: "If you worry about being somewhere on time leave earlier, that is better than putting yourself or someone else at risk. It is just selfish thinking it is more important to get somewhere quicker at the risk of others. It is 50mph for a reason. Don't be selfish.

"I hate that we live in a society where everyone is always in a rush. We need to calm down and think of the most sensible opinion over the most convenient."

Blaenau Gwent MS Alun Davies told the Argus that his understanding is that the road was designed to be as sensitive as possible to the environment and surroundings of the Clydach Gorge.

"It was designed to be a 50mph zone from the beginning," he said. "The key issue for us for the future is the reliability and predictability of journey times. I think that the real difference between driving at 50 or 70 through the Gorge is about a minute. Better to focus on the safety and reliability of the road."

A Welsh Government spokesman said: “The speed limit on the A465 has always been 50pmh. The dualling of the road will help to improve traffic flow, reduce journey time, enhance road safety and improve resilience in this area whilst considering the impact on the environment.”