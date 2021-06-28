PENARTH lifeboats were launched this weekend after a distress call in the Vale of Glamorgan area.
At around 10am on Saturday, June 26, the RNLI team received a mayday call from a fishing vessel with four people on board in the Lavernock Point area which was taking on water.
All four were safely taken aboard the Atlantic 85 lifeboat. The vessel sank shortly afterwards.
Barry Dock Lifeboat Station and Penarth Coastguard Rescue Team also assisted.
The crew were also called out to Sully Island two weeks ago to rescue people stranded.
While both lifeboats were out on exercise on Tuesday, June 15, the crews were asked by Milford Haven Coastguard to check for people stranded on Sully Island.
On arrival, two people were spotted crossing the causeway just before it flooded and a crew member was put ashore to find two further people who were then taken to the mainland aboard D-class lifeboat.
