A FIRE has broken out at a Newport pub.

The Friendship in Ringland was alight this afternoon with a number of members of the fire service on the scene.

South Wales Argus: Fire at Friendship in Ringland, Newport. Picture: Sam Wright/Sam W. Photography

A spokeswoman for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call about a fire at Friendship in Ringland at 4.38pm. Pumps from Maindee and Malpas and a hydraulic lifting machine were in attendance along with firefighters.”

The spokeswoman confirmed that the firefighters had left the scene and there will be a re-inspection at 8pm.