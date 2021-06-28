A FIRE has broken out at a Newport pub.
The Friendship in Ringland was alight this afternoon with a number of members of the fire service on the scene.
A spokeswoman for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call about a fire at Friendship in Ringland at 4.38pm. Pumps from Maindee and Malpas and a hydraulic lifting machine were in attendance along with firefighters.”
The spokeswoman confirmed that the firefighters had left the scene and there will be a re-inspection at 8pm.
