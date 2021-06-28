CARDIFF Road in Newport is closed following a crash near the BSO Roundabout.
Gwent Police and emergency services are at the scene and the road is closed.
The force say that diversions are in place and to avoid the area. If you must travel, they ask for you to find alternative routes.
