THERE will be closures on some of Gwent's busiest roads this week.

The M4 will be closed at various points around Newport.

There will also be closures at points along the M48 and A449.

Overnight closures will hit a number of roads across the region this week.

These are the closures to plan ahead for:

M4 eastbound, junction 28: The eastbound carriageway of the M4 will close overnight at junction 28 for Tredegar Park this week. The closures, which will run until Saturday morning will allow maintenance work to take place. The road will be closed between 8pm and 6am each night.

M4 eastbound, junction 25A: Surveys are due to take place on the M4 near junction 25A for Grove Park this week. As a result the eastbound carriageway will be closed overnight on Thursday, shutting at 8pm and reopening at 6am on Friday.

A449 northbound: The A449 northbound will be closed overnight between the M4 at junction 24 for Coldra and Raglan. Closures will allow maintenance work to take place and will occur between 8pm and 6am. They will start on Thursday evening, and end on Saturday morning.

M48 eastbound, junction 2-1: Those travelling to England this weekend will need to take the M4 as the M48 Severn Crossing will close overnight. Starting on Friday evening and ending on Monday morning, the M48 will be closed eastbound between junction 2 for Newhouse and junction 1 for Aust. Maintenance work will be carried out on the road between 7pm and 6am each day.

M4 eastbound, junction 26-25A: A stretch of the M4 will be closed overnight this weekend. The eastbound carriageway between junction 26 for Malpas and junction 25A for Grove Park will close on Saturday evening. Maintenance work will keep the road closed until 6am on Sunday.