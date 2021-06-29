TESCO at Spytty Retail Park closed yesterday evening for a few hours.
At around 6pm customers were being turned away from supermarket by security.
I have just spoken with the store there Ben and they have advised there is a small till issue at the moment and this is why they are not letting customers in. They have an engineer in sorting it at the moment. Thanks - Aiden— Tesco (@Tesco) June 28, 2021
Tesco have explained that this was due to a 'small till issue' and was the reason customers were not being let into the store.
An engineer has now fixed the problem.
MORE NEWS:
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.