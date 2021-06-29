A MOTORCYCLIST is in a "stable condition" following a crash on Cardiff Road yesterday evening.

The crash between a car and a motorcycle occurred at 8pm on Monday evening near the BSO roundabout at Tredegar Park.

Cardiff Road was closed as emergency services dealt with the incident and Gwent Police advised to avoid the area at the time.

Gwent Police have already made an arrest in connection with the incident, but are appealing for more information.

A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said: "We got a call at about 8pm reporting an RTC (Road Traffic Collision) on Cardiff Road, near the BSO roundabout, between a car and a motorbike.

"The motorcyclist was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

"A 20-year-old man, from the Newport area, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and remains in police custody.

"Anyone with information can call Gwent Police on 101, quoting 2100226832, or you can direct message via Facebook or Twitter."