A MONMOUTHSHIRE councillor has called for a review into where grass verges are cut, following safety concerns.

Cllr Ruth Edwards, who represents the Llantilio Crossenny ward, said she understood the the verges are cut only once a year, but in some rural parts of Monmouthshire the grass is “impinging” onto roads.

Speaking in a full council meeting last week, Cllr Edwards said: “Obviously we understand that the verges are cut now only once a year.

“We can all understand the reasoning for that but here in a very rural part of Monmouthshire we’ve got a lot of industry going on day-to-day and we’ve got minibuses travelling out in these lanes out here and the grass is so long onto the road people tend to keep away from the verges because of the grass.”

In particular, Cllr Edwards singled out the B4233.

MORE NEWS:

She said: “I would implore, perhaps, a review of some of the priorities on where they cut the verges because the B4233 is a very windy road through Monmouth, through The Hendre, and the grass is impinging a great deal onto the road.

“More through safety reasons, I should think they should take up their priorities on where the grass is cut once a year.”

The council took part in ‘No Mow May” last month to support biodiversity and pollination in the area.

But Monmouthshire County Council’s cabinet member for grounds maintenance and climate change, Cllr Jane Pratt, acknowledged that the grass had been growing very quickly.

She said: “Clearly we want to encourage the pollenating plants and that has happened.

“But we need to make sure our roads are safe so those points are being taken on board by the teams.

“Over the last few weeks there’s ben massive growth.

“I know where I live at the top of Llanelly Hill it’s just incredible how everything has just shot up suddenly in the last two weeks.

“We only have limited resources, we can’t get round the whole county straight away.

“But if you have a particular problem in a particular area I’d implore upon any of the councillors to let us know.”