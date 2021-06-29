ANOTHER 281 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Wales today, taking the total in the past week to 2,352, according to Public Health Wales.

Thirty-nine of today's new confirmations are in Gwent (Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area) - Caerphilly, 18; Torfaen, eight; Monmouthshire, six; Newport, five; Blaenau Gwent, two - taking the total in the area in the past week to 212.

No deaths due to coronavirus have been confirmed in Wales today, so the total in Wales since the pandemic began, remains at 5,575, again according to Public Health Wales, including 961 in Gwent.

It is now 19 days since a coronavirus death was confirmed in Gwent.

The rolling weekly case rate in Wales - to June 24, the latest available - is 58.7 cases per 100,000 people, having doubled in eight days. The rate in Gwent for the same period is 29.5.

None of Wales' 22 council areas has a rolling weekly case rate below 20 per 100,000. Merthyr Tydfil - 21.5 for the week to June 24 - has the lowest in Wales.

Newport (22.6 per 100,000) has the lowest rate in Gwent and the second lowest in Wales; Blaenau Gwent (28.6 per 100,000) has, with Carmarthenshire, the joint fifth lowest rate in Wales; Caerphilly (30.9) has the seventh lowest rate in Wales; Monmouthshire (32.8) has the eighth lowest rate; and Torfaen (35.1) has the ninth lowest rate.

The number of cases in Wales since the pandemic began stands at 217,732, including 42,267 in Gwent.

To the end of yesterday, Monday, 2,255,039 people in Wales have received a first dose of coronavirus vaccine, and 1,642,788 people have completed their two-dose vaccine course.

The Wales-wide test positivity rate for the week to June 24 is 3.9 per cent. Torfaen (2.8 per cent) has the highest test positivity rate in Gwent.

The confirmed new cases today in Wales are:

Cardiff - 40

Flintshire - 27

Denbighshire - 21

Caerphilly - 18

Rhondda Cynon Taf - 18

Wrexham - 16

Conwy - 14

Gwynedd - 12

Neath Port Talbot - 10

Swansea - nine

Torfaen - eight

Vale of Glamorgan - seven

Bridgend - seven

Pembrokeshire - seven

Monmouthshire - six

Powys - six

Newport - five

Anglesey - five

Carmarthenshire - five

Blaenau Gwent - two

Ceredigion - one

Merthyr Tydfil - none

Unknown location - three

Resident outside Wales - 33

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.