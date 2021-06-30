A DRUG dealer was caught red-handed following an anonymous tip-off to the police who immediately went out to arrest him.

Officers found Thomas Belcher on a bench in Chepstow with cannabis after a member of the public contacted them.

• Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox

Nuhu Gobir, prosecuting, said police were told the defendant was operating in the Hardwick Avenue area of the town on April 17, 2020.

When they arrested Belcher, he was found with 24.4g of cannabis which had a potential street value of between £160 and £320.

MORE NEWS

He also had £120 in cash and a Samsung mobile phone which he refused to give police the password for.

Detectives were still able to retrieve information from the phone through its SIM card.

Mr Gobir told Cardiff Crown Court: “The defendant had sent out a text bomb to 30 different numbers.

“He was offering Wedding Cake, Guava and Stardawg for sale.

“These are different strains of cannabis.”

The prosecutor added: “The defendant told officers he was a recovering heroin addict with a bad cannabis addiction.”

Belcher, 30, of Pendragon Close, Rogiet, Monmouthshire, admitted possession of the class B drug with intent to supply.

Harry Baker, representing the defendant, said in mitigation: “He pleaded guilty and has no previous convictions for this sort of thing.

“We are now a year down the line.”

The court was told that since his arrest 14 months ago, Belcher had become a father, found a job and been on a course to tackle his drug misuse.

The judge, Recorder Gavin Doig, told the defendant: “You were a street dealer of cannabis, serious offence.”

But, he said, he had been assessed as “posing a low risk of reoffending".

Belcher was jailed for six months, suspended for 12 months.

The defendant must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £500 prosecution costs as well as a victim surcharge.