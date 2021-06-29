A DRIVER was left ruing not filling up their fuel tank on Sunday.
A lane was closed on the A4042 approaching the Rechem Roundabout near Cwmbran on Sunday, June 27, after a vehicle ran out of fuel.
However, when Gwent Police arrived to assist the stranded vehicle, they found the driver was disqualified was driving, and didn't have insurance.
The vehicle was seized by police, and the driver is set to appear in court.
