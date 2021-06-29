THREE drug dealers who used an Ebbw Vale takeaway as a front for their crimes have been sentenced to a total of more than six years in prison.

The men were were sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court on Friday, June 18.

Tanju Tunc, aged 35 of Marine Street, Cwm, and Ugur Tunc, aged 31 of Toynbee Road, Knowle, Bristol, admitted supplying and conspiring to supply cocaine, and a third offence of acquiring, using or possessing criminal property.

Tanju Tunc. Picture: Gwent Police

Tanju Tunc was sentenced to 20 months and Ugur Tunc was sentenced to 28 months.

Ugur Tunc. Picture: Gwent Police

Jack Stroud, aged 24 of Marine Street, Cwm, admitted being concerned in the supply, and possession, of cocaine. He was sentenced to 28 months.

PC Matthew Jacob said: “We prosecuted these three men following a police investigation targeting suppliers of cocaine in the Ebbw Vale area.

Jack Stroud. Picture: Gwent Police

“We established that Stroud was acting as the upscale supplier for these dealers and Ugur Tunc and Tanju Tunc were using their takeaway as a front to conceal their crimes.

“We recovered more than £50,000 in cash hidden in a flat above the takeaway. Tanju Tunc intended to flee the UK with the money, whilst attempting to implicate others in order to downplay his own involvement, and he showed little remorse for his actions.

“As a result of the thorough investigation, and the weight of evidence presented, the three defendants were left with no option but to plead guilty.

“We remain committed to eradicating the supply of controlled drugs in our communities and I encourage anyone who has information about those involved in such illegal activity to contact us so we can take action".