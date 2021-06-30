It's all about birds in today's selection of pictures from our camera club members. This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook. More than 4,400 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
Nest: A moorhen and chicks. Picture: Alex Morgan-Evans
Plump: A young blackbird, Caerleon. Picture: Lindsay Williams
Branch: Taken on this foggy day in Blaenavon. Picture: Leanne Preece
Hiding: Picture by Andrew Jaques Quittelier
MORE NEWS:
- Covid: Areas of Torfaen and Caerphilly have rates above 100
- Liverpool drugs courier jailed after Abergavenny arrest
- Private members' club and co-work space plans in Newport
Robin: Taken by Mark Wall
Family: A duck with her little ones. Picture: Paul Marshall
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.