It's all about birds in today's selection of pictures from our camera club members. This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook. More than 4,400 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

Nest: A moorhen and chicks. Picture: Alex Morgan-Evans

Plump: A young blackbird, Caerleon. Picture: Lindsay Williams

Branch: Taken on this foggy day in Blaenavon. Picture: Leanne Preece

Hiding: Picture by Andrew Jaques Quittelier

Robin: Taken by Mark Wall

Family: A duck with her little ones. Picture: Paul Marshall