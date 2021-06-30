TWO school friends have taken a stand against litter in a vandalism-hit Cwmbran park.

Ethan Ponsford and Noah Wali, both aged eight, have been keeping Sandybrook Park – opposite Nant Celyn Primary School – free from litter.

The play area at the park has recently been closed, after another spate of fires damaged the play equipment, bins and playground surface.

However, Ethan and Noah are doing their bit to restore the pride in their local park – heading out together and picking up litter and putting it in the bins.

Ethan Ponsford clearing up litter at Sandybrook Park in Cwmbran. Picture: Ceri Gooding.

When asked why he decided to start clearing the park, Ethan said: “It’s probably because I usually see lots of rubbish everywhere. It’s about stopping that.

“[Litter] also is killing animals.

“Everyone should look after the world and make sure it’s nice and healthy.

“We’re lucky, we have this world for a reason.”

Even the closure of the play area does not deter them – as Ethan said they were still able to fit their litter pickers through the fence around it to pick up any close-by litter.

“I was doing something at school and I promised I was going to save the world because people were littering,” said Noah. “Litter makes the planet boring and disgusting.”

Lindsey Steed, Ethan’s mum, said: “Ethan has always been a helpful and caring boy so it didn’t surprise me when I was told about Ethan and Noah taking the initiative in cleaning up the area they care and spend so much time playing.

“Me and his dad are massively proud of Ethan who has become a little environmentalist.”

Carl Ponsford, Ethan’s dad, said: “For the past couple of weeks he’s been pestering us for a litter picker.

“As far as we knew, he was just messing around with it, but it turns out he’s been actually collecting rubbish in the area and putting it in the bins nearby.

“It wasn’t a surprise though, as he’s always doing stuff like that. That’s just Ethan.”

And Sal Wali, Noah’s dad, said: “I’m very proud. It really started with our neighbour who encouraged [Noah and his brother Zak] to go out and pick up litter.

Noah Wali (right) with Zak. Picture: Gemma Wali

“The next couple of weeks, Ethan and Noah went out and took the initiative.

“We’re just so proud they took it upon themselves to do this.”

Local resident Ceri Gooding spotted the boys litter picking in the park.

“With all the sad and negative posts regarding the destruction of our beloved Sandybrook Park, I was utterly astounded to see a wonderful pair of eight-year-olds litter picking the field around the park.

“Ethan and Noah are a credit to our community.”

Jonathan Bussy, headteacher at the pair’s Nant Celyn Primary School, said: "Nant Celyn pupils have a close link with Sandybrook Park and were invited to put the first spade in the ground when the new facilities were being installed.

"Since then, we have visited the park on many occasions and we know how keen our pupils and other local families are to use it.

"We share the community’s disappointment in the way this fabulous resource has been damaged and are delighted that a small act of kindness from two of our pupils - along with the pupils from another school (Mrs Gooding's children) - has helped to lift spirits and restore faith in our young people, the majority of whom would show the same kindness I’m sure."