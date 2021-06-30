AN EMPTY shop in Newport's Kingsway shopping centre could be converted into a temporary job centre dedicated to helping people out of work during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has submitted an application to Newport City Council to be allowed to convert the unit in the shopping centre - which was most recently a Peacocks clothing store - into such a facility.

This would be just one of a number of temporary job centres across the UK.

According to planning documents: “The proposed change of use will support the local economy through the provision of job support, largely aimed at those who have been affected by the Covid pandemic.”

If approved, the service will employ work coaches and security staff – though it does not specify how many jobs might be created.

However, it has been confirmed that the DWP has recently recruited a number of new work coaches to meet an increase in demand, which has come about during the pandemic.

The services which would be on offer are said to be appointment only, and are described by the DWP as “tailored face-to-face support in a COVID-secure environment and help support more people back into work and progress into new roles.”

It is not known how long the job centre would be situated at the site.open for, though the DWP has confirmed to the South Wales Argus that their plans for the Kingsway Centre retail space form part of a bigger scheme to open temporary job centres at this time.

Similar premises have already been opened in Cardiff, Swansea, Wrexham, and a large number of towns and cities across the border in England, and Scotland.

A spokeswoman for the DWP said: “The DWP is exploring potential options to take premises on a temporary basis in various locations across the country.

“Any new site is temporary and is in addition to existing provision and any decisions on new premises and contracts will be available on Gov.uk.”

The planning application is currently with Newport City Council for consideration, and can be viewed and commented upon by the public here (https://publicaccess.newport.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=summary&keyVal=QUDLB8LCGIB00)