ONE thousand pupils are isolating after a cluster of positive Covid cases at a Caerphilly borough school.
Ysgol Gyfun Cwm Rhymni in Fleur-de-Lys, Blackwood, saw 30 pupils test positive for the virus, leaving 1,000 pupils having to self-isolate due to being in bubbles with the positive cases.
There will be testing at the site tomorrow, Wednesday, June 30, to help control the spread and the school is working with Public Health Wales.
Pupils isolating will be supported by teachers with home learning.
MORE NEWS:
- Five month suspension for former Caerphilly council leader Dave Poole
- Wales sees 2,352 new cases in a week, including 212 in Gwent
- One area of Gwent has one of the highest covid rates in the country
A spokesman for Caerphilly County Borough Council said: “We are currently dealing with a cluster of cases at Ysgol Gyfun Cwm Rhymni. At present there are over 30 positive PCR results, resulting in 1,000 pupils from affected ‘bubbles’ self-isolating as a precaution.
“We would urge anyone contacted by the Trace Track and Protect team to strictly comply with the requirement to isolate for 10 days. This may include others with links to the school community (eg local sports clubs) who may have been in close contact with positive cases. Please do your bit to prevent onward transmission and protect the community.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.