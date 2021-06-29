ONE thousand pupils are isolating after a cluster of positive Covid cases at a Caerphilly borough school.

Ysgol Gyfun Cwm Rhymni in Fleur-de-Lys, Blackwood, saw 30 pupils test positive for the virus, leaving 1,000 pupils having to self-isolate due to being in bubbles with the positive cases.

There will be testing at the site tomorrow, Wednesday, June 30, to help control the spread and the school is working with Public Health Wales.

Pupils isolating will be supported by teachers with home learning.

A spokesman for Caerphilly County Borough Council said: “We are currently dealing with a cluster of cases at Ysgol Gyfun Cwm Rhymni. At present there are over 30 positive PCR results, resulting in 1,000 pupils from affected ‘bubbles’ self-isolating as a precaution.

“We would urge anyone contacted by the Trace Track and Protect team to strictly comply with the requirement to isolate for 10 days. This may include others with links to the school community (eg local sports clubs) who may have been in close contact with positive cases. Please do your bit to prevent onward transmission and protect the community.”