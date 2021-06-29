BENCHES in a Blaenau Gwent shopping centre have been vandalised after recently being painted.

Tredegar Shopping Centre benches have been graffitied on after just being painted four days ago.

Christopher Sanders is the care taker at Tredegar Shopping Centre and previous manager.

He said: "Why do I bother working my a*** off keeping the Tredegar shopping centre nice? Finished painting the seats four days ago and the s****** kids didn’t like to see them nice. I hope your parents are proud of what you have done."

Recently, Tredegar Shopping Centre has been experiencing anti-social behaviour incidents such as these. On Tuesday, June 15, Mr Sanders arrived at the shopping centre at 6pm planning to paint planters and benches and clean the area, but found the floor plastered with flour and litter.

Mr Sanders previously told the Argus that by the end of the year he will probably retire as he is getting "fed up" of anti-social crime and littering around the centre.

READ MORE:

Mr Sanders' son Lee told the Argus his dad had worked there many years and has committed countless hours to making the centre the best he can.

"There needs to be more action against the youths or place the centre out of bounds and have police arrest them if found there," he said.

Referring to the flour incident and anti-social behaviour in the shopping centre he said: "These youths do not seem to care, they have a thug mentality which society lets them get away with. Only a few years ago (Mr Sanders) was attacked in the centre by a group of youths as he approached them while causing a nuisance there. There is no deterrent for these youths, a lot more action is needed by the police and then backed by the courts."

A post on the Tredegar, Blaenau Gwent Twitter page said: "Chris Sanders works hours keeping the Tredegar Shopping Centre nice. Painted the seats a few days ago and kids didn’t like to see them nice."

Alun Davies, MS for Blaenau Gwent has said he knows how hard the police are working to combat anti-social across the borough.

"I have spoken to the police many times since the election last month and again earlier this week about how we work together to stamp out anti-social behaviour. But the end of the day we need a culture-change.

"We need people to value and appreciate where we live and take care of our communities. We also need a renewed investment in services for young people and to provide alternatives for young people so that everyone feels valued and feels that there are places for them to go - especially over these long summer evenings. "

In England and Wales, graffiti is considered an act of criminal damage under the Criminal Damage Act 1971 and offenders can be punished with an unlimited fine.

Anyone with information about the graffiti or any concerns relating to anti-social behaviour in their community is asked to call Gwent Police on 101.

Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org