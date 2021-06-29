A THEFT has taken place at a primary school.

Gwent Police is appealing for information after receiving reports of a break in to an outdoor container in Abertillery.

An orange and black strimmer was stolen from the unit, located at Roseheyworth Millennium Primary School.

Enquires are ongoing and police are asking members of the public to come forward if they recognise the man in the video.

A spokesman said: "We’re appealing for information after receiving a report of break in to an outdoor container in Rose Heyworth Road, Abertillery on Monday, June 28 at around 3.25pm.

"An orange and black Stihl FS56C strimmer and its harness were reportedly taken from the storage unit, located at Roseheyworth Millennium Primary School, between 1.30pm on Saturday, June 26 and 1pm on Monday, June 28.

"Enquiries are ongoing and officers are appealing for information that could help identify this individual, who we would like to speak to in connection with this break-in as he may be able to assist officers.

"Anyone with details that could assist our investigation is asked to call Gwent Police on 101, quoting log reference 2100226416.

"You can also contact us via social media on Facebook and Twitter or you can report any information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."