EBBW Vale artist Nathan Wyburn hopes to use his latest piece of art to spark a conversation about the inequality of the LGBTQ+ community – and the continuing need for Pride.

As we come to the end of Pride month – which is celebrated every June – Mr Wyburn has his latest piece of art displayed on St Mary’s Street in Cardiff – opposite Mary’s, one of the most popular LGBTQ+ bars in the city centre.

The artwork is a paint piece, created using his fists and depicts the face of 19-year-old Liverpool student Josh Ormrod, who was subjected to a vicious assault on June 17 when leaving a club in the city.

Nathan Wyburn and his paint covered fist and preview of his portrait of Josh Ormrod which he created using his fists after Josh was beaten up in Liverpool for being a member of the LGBT community.

The bisexual teenager took to social media to share his story – which took place right in the middle of Pride month. Mr Wyburn – who is also part of the LGBTQ+ community and an ambassador for Pride Cymru – reached out and gained permission to do the artwork.

“It’s Pride month and things like this are still going on," he said. "Things have been sprayed over a mural of Divina De Campo, the drag race queen, in her hometown as well – all homophobic stuff.”

Mr Wyburn was determined to ensure the artwork was seen by as many people as possible, so placed it on display in a prime location – with thanks to the Morgan Quarter Arcade where he is currently hosting an exhibition of artwork.

“I’ve put this on display right opposite one of the busiest LGBTQ venues, Mary’s, on St Mary’s Street so everyone can see," he said.

“People still question why we need Pride, so I was determined to get this in a visible spot and its an extension of my exhibition in the Morgan Quarter. I asked them if I could have the window space, they said yes, so its in the shop window for everyone to see and to read Josh’s Instagram post as well as to see this piece of art.

Nathan Wyburn's paint covered fist and preview of his portrait of Josh Ormrod which he created using his fists after Josh was beaten up in Liverpool for being a member of the LGBT community

“To me, art can start a conversation and throughout my career I’ve always made pieces that have had a message behind them as well as the really fun stuff. This one just really strikes a chord with me personally as well.

“I was bullied a lot as a kid, and I was physically beaten up as well. I’ve been a victim of homophobic abuse, verbally as well as online on some of my pieces of art that I’ve done in the past.

“There’s obviously still a need for Pride. The LGBT community are not asking for anything different, other than equality and that is not what we’ve got right now. We want to not be treated differently or not be subject to bigotry. I hope this piece of artwork can showcase that.”

Nathan Wyburn's painting of Josh Ormrod on display in St Mary's Street, Cardiff. The 19-year-old student was beaten up in Liverpool earlier this month for being a member of the LGBT community

The response to the artwork has been extremely positive on and off social media, including from Mr Ormrod, the focal point of the piece. “Josh is thrilled that I’ve taken his awful experience into something amazing and it’s just an honour that Josh allowed me to do so. I’ve been sending him all the pictures and stuff and he’s thrilled that we’ve done this and made a visible piece for the community.”