WHILE coronavirus case rates continue to rise across Wales, just eight people have been admitted to hospital with suspected or confirmed Covid-19 in Gwent in the last month.

The latest figures show that while the number of cases in the community is surging again, as the Delta variant becomes the dominant strain across Wales, it isn't yet being reflected in an increased number of people in hospital.

Over the last month, since May 28, eight people have been admitted to Gwent hospitals with suspected or confirmed coronavirus, with no more than one person being admitted per day.

However, half of those cases have occurred in the last ten days.

The daily number of people in hospital with suspected or confirmed coronavirus over the last month in Wales and Gwent

Across Wales, 244 people have been admitted to hospital with suspected or confirmed Covid in the same period.

Hospitalisations in Gwent peaked at 60 over the last month, at a level similar to that seen at the end of March.

During the second wave coronavirus hospitalisations in Gwent peaked 680 on December 29.

While across Wales the peak was 2,879 on January 12.

Over the last month, the highest number of people with suspected or confirmed coronavirus in Welsh hospitals on one day was 140, around half of what was being seen at the start of April.

However, with cases on the rise there is a concern that hospital numbers could soon rise again.

The daily number of people being admitted to hospital with suspected or confirmed coronavirus over the last month in Wales and Gwent

At a coronavirus briefing last week, health minister Eluned Morgan reiterated that some lockdown easing had been pushed back because of the "serious situation" Wales was facing with the Delta variant.

Dr Chris Jones, deputy chief medical officer for Wales, said at that time that four out of five new cases in Wales were caused by the Delta variant.

Dr Jones said he was unaware whether an increase of Delta variant cases would lead to an increase in hospitalisations.

He added: "The increase in the Delta variant is driving the increase in coronavirus rates.

"Four out of five new cases are caused by the Delta variant.

"Based on the experience seen in Scotland, the risk of being admitted to hospital because of the Delta variant, if you are not vaccinated, appears to be at least double.

"Vaccination appears to offer strong protection against disease, and there is good emerging evidence that two doses reduces the risk of hospitalisation."

First minister Mark Drakeford also addressed the issue of the Delta variant last week.

Describing the "serious situation" on Friday, the first minister said: "The Delta variant has continued to move quickly.

"There are around 1,100 cases and that number is rising.

"The all-Wales case rate is also rising, driven by the Delta variant.

"The latest information is 15 people have been admitted to hospital as a result of the variant.

"Fortunately these numbers remain low at the moment, but we have to be prepared to see them rise just as they have done in England and Scotland."

Mr Drakeford added that Wales appeared to be between two and three weeks behind Scotland and England.

Scotland is close to recording its highest ever nationwide rate of new coronavirus cases.

A total of 15,918 confirmed cases were recorded in the seven days to June 24 – the equivalent of 291.4 per 100,000 people.

The current seven-day rate of new cases for England, 138.1, is the highest since February 12, while for Wales the rate stands at 58.7, the highest since February 24.