BLAENAU Gwent's MP Nick Smith yesterday delivered hygiene items for families in need.

Mr Smith said he as very happy to deliver personal care and hygiene items to the Food Share in Sirhowy, Tredegar and Ebbw Vale Food Bank.

"These items will be a great help to families who are struggling," he said.

South Wales Argus: Nick Thomas MP delivering personal care and hygenie items in Blaenau Gwent.

He thanked the Beauty Bank for the donations and Carolyn Harris MP for Swansea East, for organising the donation.

